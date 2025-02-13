Outkast Nominated For The Rock ‘N Roll Hall Of Fame For The First Time

OutKast have been nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for the first time in their career.

They are the only Hip Hop act among the 14 potential inductees in the 2025 class, including Mariah Carey, Soundgarden, The White Stripes and influential British bands such as Oasis, Joy Division and New Order.

Eric B & Rakim, who were nominated last year without getting chosen for induction, did not make the shortlist this time around.

OutKast offered a brief and succinct response to the nomination, writing on Instagram, “‘Preciate it – – Big & 3.”

The inductees will be announced in April before a televised ceremony airs later in the year.

Voting is now open on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s official website. Fans can vote for up to seven artists once per day until April 21.

John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a press release, “These remarkable Nominees have each created their own musical style and attitude impacting generations of music lovers and contributing to the ever evolving sounds and continued growth of rock ’n’ roll.”

Rock Hall rules state that 25 years must have passed since an artist’s first commercial recording for them to be eligible for induction. OutKast debuted in 1993, meaning 2018 was when they first could have been nominated.