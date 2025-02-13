Roc Nation Breaks Super Bowl Halftime Show Record for Third Straight Year

Roc Nation has made history again, setting a new record for the most-watched Super Bowl Halftime Show for the third consecutive year.

Kendrick Lamar’s electrifying performance at this year’s Super Bowl drew 133.5 million views, making it the most-watched halftime show ever. This milestone surpasses last year’s record set by Usher, whose performance amassed 129.3 million views, which had topped Rihanna’s 2023 mark of 121.017 million views.

The continued surge in viewership highlights Roc Nation’s dominance in halftime show production since taking the reins in 2019. For perspective, Michael Jackson’s legendary 1993 halftime show drew 93.8 million viewers, which seemed untouchable then.

With another record-breaking year, Roc Nation’s influence on music and sports entertainment redefines what’s possible on the world’s biggest stage.