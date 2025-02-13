Well, sometimes you need to take a stand even if that position is antithetical to those in your corner. Ty Dolla $ign has taken a firm stance against hate speech, following the controversial antisemitic comments made by his collaborator, Ye, last week. The artist, who worked with Ye on the project Vultures, shared his position in a statement on his Instagram Stories, asserting that he does not support any form of hate speech.

“I do not condone ANY form of hate speech toward ANYBODY,” Ty wrote in his post on Wednesday, accompanied by five fist emojis of different skin tones, underscoring his commitment to inclusivity and respect for all people.

Ty Dolla $ign did not sever ties with Ye directly. His gram currently features a photo of himself with Ye and The Game, captioned “Wheels Fall Off,” suggesting that while he disagrees with the recent remarks, his personal and professional connection to Ye remains unchanged.

As ya’ll know the statement comes in the wake of Ye’s inflammatory outbursts on social media. The former Kanye West went on a viral rant on Twitter/X, making derogatory remarks about the Jewish community, calling himself a “Nazi,” and defending Adolf Hitler. His comments included, “FK ALL OF YOUR FK A** UNFAIR BUSINESS DEALS” and “ANY JEWISH PERSON THAT DOES BUSINESS WITH ME NEEDS TO KNOW I DON’T LIKE OR TRUST ANY JEWISH PERSON.”

What’s more, in addition to his offensive rhetoric, Ye also sold merchandise featuring swastikas on his Yeezy website, which was later removed after widespread backlash. As a result of his actions, Ye faced serious professional consequences, including being dropped by his talent agency and having his Yeezy store shut down by Shopify. A lawsuit was also filed against him by a former Jewish employee, accusing Ye of firing her after making derogatory remarks, including sending a text with “Hail Hitler.”

While Ty Dolla $ign’s response makes it clear that he does not endorse hate speech, it also indicates that he is not severing his professional ties with Ye entirely. The situation has sparked significant conversation about the impact of public figures’ statements and actions, particularly regarding issues of discrimination and respect for marginalized communities.