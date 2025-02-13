Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

The New York Knicks outlasted the Atlanta Hawks 149-148 in an overtime classic at Madison Square Garden, led by Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, who combined for 80 points.

Despite Trae Young’s incredible 38-point, 19-assist performance, which helped erase an 18-point deficit—including a five-point gap in the final 18 seconds of regulation—the Knicks found a way to close it out. Brunson hit the go-ahead jumper with 11 seconds left in overtime, sealing the dramatic win.

KAT & BRUNSON COMBINE FOR 80 AT MSG 😤



🗽 Towns: 44p, 10r, 3a, 2s

🗽 Brunson: 36p, 8a, Go-ahead jumper



The @nyknicks win an OT thriller and have now won 10 of their last 13! pic.twitter.com/LxueTfJHHd — NBA (@NBA) February 13, 2025

Towns continued his dominant stretch with 44 points, 10 rebounds, and seven three-pointers, becoming the first Knick since Patrick Ewing to record 40+ points and 10+ boards in consecutive games. Brunson added 36 points and eight assists, scoring six of the Knicks’ 12 points in overtime.

Advertisement

Young’s historic night made him the first player to post 35+ points and 15+ assists at MSG since Walt Frazier in the 1970 NBA Finals.