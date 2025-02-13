Tems Joins San Diego FC Ownership Group, Expanding Influence in Sports and Culture

San Diego FC (SDFC) has announced that Tems, the two-time GRAMMY-winning, Oscar-nominated artist from Lagos, Nigeria, is joining the club’s ownership group through her company, The Leading Vibe. Known for her unique sound and global impact, Tems brings her creative vision and commitment to community empowerment to the world of soccer as an official Club Partner.

“We are delighted that Tems has joined San Diego FC as a Club Partner,” said SDFC Chairman Sir Mohamed Mansour. “Her global influence will help us reach new audiences and strengthen our connection with communities, particularly through our foundations in sub-Saharan Africa with the Right to Dream organization.”

San Diego FC CEO Tom Penn echoed this sentiment, emphasizing Tems’ alignment with the club’s mission. “Her passion for empowering young talent and fostering cultural connections perfectly reflects our values. We look forward to bridging the worlds of music and soccer in a meaningful way.”

Advertisement

Tems’ addition to the ownership group places her alongside a distinguished roster of partners, including actress Issa Rae, former World Cup-winning footballer Juan Mata, retired U.S. Navy SEAL Jocko Willink, and San Diego Padres’ MLB All-Star Manny Machado.

“I am thrilled to be part of a club that champions creativity, culture, and community,” said Tems. “Football unites people worldwide, and I’m excited to contribute to something special in San Diego.”

Her involvement comes through Pave Investments, an African private investment firm, further solidifying San Diego FC’s mission to inspire and empower communities on and off the field.