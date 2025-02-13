The Weeknd, XO & Spotify Unveil ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ Pop-Up Experience in NYC

This past weekend, The Weeknd, XO, and Spotify debuted the exclusive “Hurry Up Tomorrow” Pop-Up Experience at Rockefeller Center in New York City. The immersive art installation transported fans deep into The Weeknd’s creative universe, marking the final act of his highly anticipated trilogy.

Alongside the experience, fans had access to a special retail collection, featuring genuine leather jackets, a bomber jacket, custom fleece, tees, long sleeves, hats, bandanas, and an assortment of “Hurry Up Tomorrow” music products.

For those who missed the event, the exclusive pop-up collection is now available for a limited time on XO.STORE.

Advertisement