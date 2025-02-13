On this day in 1996, Lauryn Hill, Pras, and Wyclef Jean proved that Blunted On Reality was just the beginning, dropping their game-changing sophomore album, The Score.

While the album’s massive success ultimately contributed to the group’s breakup, its impact solidified all three members as legends in their own right. The Score arrived at a time when gangsta rap was dominating the airwaves. Yet, the Fugees carved out their lane with a blend of raw lyricism, eclectic production, and undeniable chemistry.

The album’s commercial and critical success was driven by singles like the infectious “Fu-Gee-La,” their soulful reinterpretation of Roberta Flack’s “Killing Me Softly,” the hypnotic “Ready or Not,” and the Diamond D-produced title track.

Salute to Pras, Clef, Ms. Hill, John Forte, Salaam Remi, Young Zee, Rah Digga, and everyone involved in creating this monumental piece of Hip Hop history!