On this date 29 years ago, Hip Hop legend Tupac Shakur released his fourth studio album, All Eyez on Me, under Death Row Records and Interscope.

A landmark project in rap history, All Eyez on Me became the first double-disc solo Hip Hop album, setting a new standard for the genre. The album spawned five singles, with “How Do U Want It” and “California Love” both reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It also marked Tupac’s second consecutive album to top both the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts, selling an impressive 566,000 copies in its first week.

Following Tupac’s untimely passing, the album earned the 1997 Soul Train R&B/Soul or Rap Album of the Year Award, while Pac himself was honored as Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist at the 24th Annual American Music Awards. Years later, All Eyez on Me achieved diamond certification from the RIAA on July 23, 2014, solidifying its place among the highest-selling rap albums of all time.

The album’s legacy was further immortalized with the release of the biopic All Eyez on Me on June 16, 2017, shedding light on Tupac’s life and career.