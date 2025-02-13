Universal Music Group and Music Health Alliance Launch Music Industry Mental Health Fund

Universal Music Group (UMG) has partnered with the Music Health Alliance (MHA) to launch the Music Industry Mental Health Fund, a groundbreaking initiative designed to provide vital mental health resources for music professionals nationwide. The fund aims to offer comprehensive care, including counseling, financial assistance, and long-term support, ensuring that industry members receive the help they need at any stage of their careers.

This initiative stands out as the only mental health program in the music industry that provides a full spectrum of services, including individual therapy referrals, mental health grants, funding resource recommendations, and proactive follow-up care. Through this fund, qualified applicants can receive $1,000 in mental health grants and access to licensed counselors, psychologists, and psychiatrists tailored to their needs.

The Music Industry Mental Health Fund is an expansion of the MHA Mental Health Program, which has been in place since 2021 with support from organizations such as ACM Lifting Lives, the CMA Foundation, and The SCARS Foundation. Since its inception, the program has facilitated over 8,000 counseling and psychiatric sessions for music industry professionals, offering critical support in an industry often marked by high stress and instability.

Applicants must have worked in the music industry for at least three years to qualify. Financial assistance is available for those whose household-adjusted gross income falls at or below 450% of the Federal Poverty Level, with special considerations for extenuating circumstances.

Beyond mental health support, MHA’s wrap-around healthcare services include health insurance assistance, medical bill negotiation, and emergency financial aid for medical, dental, and senior care needs. Over the last 12 years, MHA has saved the music community over $145 million in healthcare costs, advocating for artists, songwriters, producers, and industry professionals to access life-saving care.

With this new initiative, UMG and MHA are reinforcing their commitment to supporting the well-being of the music industry, ensuring that those who create and contribute to the culture have access to the resources they need to thrive.