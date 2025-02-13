Hollywood star Viola Davis is stepping into a new role as U.S. President Danielle Sutton in the upcoming action thriller G20, and she’s not just leading the country—she’s fighting to save it. In the intense trailer for the film, Davis’s character must navigate an all-out attack on the G20 summit, with her presidency and the safety of global leaders hanging in the balance.

Here’s the official logline:

When the G20 summit comes under siege, U.S. President Danielle Sutton (Academy Award winner Viola Davis) becomes the number one target. After evading capture by the attackers, she must outsmart the enemy to protect her family, defend her country and safeguard world leaders in this action-packed thrill ride.

Get this, the film, set to premiere on Prime Video, also stars Anthony Anderson, Marsai Martin, Ramón Rodríguez, Douglas Hodge, Elizabeth Marvel, Sabrina Impacciatore, Christopher Farrar, and Antony Starr. Directed by Patricia Riggen and written by Caitlin Parrish & Erica Weiss, with contributions from Logan Miller & Noah Miller, G20 promises to deliver a thrilling ride of suspense and action.

Viola Davis is joined by producers Julius Tennon and Andrew Lazar, bringing her powerful presence to the screen in a role unlike any she’s played before.

The film is set for release on April 10 on Prime Video.

Check out the trailer below and let us know what you think: