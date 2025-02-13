It had to happen eventually. The talk is whether it’s time for Travis Kelce to say goodbye to the sport he loves so much. After the Kansas City Chiefs’ disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, Kelce is taking time to reflect on his future. On the latest episode of his “New Heights” podcast, hosted with his brother Jason, Kelce opened up about the raw emotions following the 40-22 defeat and his current thoughts on retirement.

As you may expect, Kelce shared the difficulty of processing the loss, acknowledging that he felt responsible for some of his decisions during the game. “It just wasn’t our day. We couldn’t find any momentum,” he said. “I’m kicking myself for some of the tiny, tiny decisions I made on the field, trying to do something more than what was asked of me.” He added that he didn’t feel like he was the best leader on the field, something he’s held himself accountable for, especially as a veteran player.

The emotional weight of the game lingered as Kelce reflected on the team’s struggles, including penalties and execution issues. “Every time we felt like we made a big play, something would go wrong,” he said. “It wasn’t the play calls. It was the cumulative effort of not getting it done, and that’s a tough pill to swallow, especially for the second time in my career on the biggest stage.”

Despite the intense emotions, Kelce expressed gratitude for the love and support from his teammates, coaches, and fans. “I have a beautiful life, man,” he said, his voice filled with appreciation for his family and Chiefs Kingdom. “I have loved ones who support me in everything that I do.”

Get this, as the 33-year-old reflects on his football journey, Kelce knows that his time in the NFL is limited, and retirement is a real consideration. He hasn’t made any final decisions yet, but he emphasized the need for time to carefully evaluate what comes next. “There’s less football ahead of me than what’s behind me,” Kelce admitted. “I’m going to take some time to figure out what’s best for me moving forward.”

Here’s what we know for now. Kelce continues to process both the loss and the big decisions ahead, leaving fans and teammates alike eagerly awaiting his next steps.