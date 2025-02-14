2 Chainz Says He Feels ‘No Kind of Way’ for Being Mentioned on “Not Like Us”

2 Chainz is currently promoting his Life is Beautiful album alongside Larry June and The Alchemist. During a trip to The Breakfast Club, Chainz was asked how he felt about being name-dropping “Not Like Us.” Chainz chalked the mention up to wordplay and he didn’t take it “no kind of way.”

“I just think it was kind of like some wordplay cause Drake and I got a song called ‘No Lie,'” said 2 Chainz. “And so when he said he lied, it just felt like I don’t know, but I didn’t take it as no kind of way. I don’t think he was taking a shot at me. I’ve heard all type of instances where somebody want me to say something back. I just think it was a moment where it was about Atlanta artists.”

But, Lil Baby feels a bit different.

Advertisement