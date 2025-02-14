Jay-Z’s ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Earns Spot in GRAMMY Hall of Fame

Score one for the culture. Jay-Z’s groundbreaking debut album, Reasonable Doubt, has been selected for induction into the prestigious GRAMMY Hall of Fame.

The Recording Academy and GRAMMY Museum will celebrate this monumental achievement at the GRAMMY Hall of Fame Gala, which will be held on May 16, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

If you’re in the market for a history lesson, Reasonable Doubt, released in 1996, is a cornerstone of hip-hop. It features collaborations with luminaries like Memphis Bleek, Mary J. Blige, Jaz-O, and the Notorious B.I.G. The album’s distinctive soundscape was crafted by an impressive roster of producers, including DJ Premier, Ski, Knobody, and Clark Kent. It has long been hailed as a masterpiece, its impact reverberating through the genre for decades.

While reflecting on the album’s creation in 2016 for its 20th anniversary, DJ Clark Kent told SPIN, “I think that’s why it was so good, because it was more effortless. ‘Yeah, we gon’ do it. We gon’ put this record out and we gon’ walk away.’ That’s what the plan was.” This laid-back approach, coupled with the undeniable talent involved, clearly contributed to the album’s enduring legacy.

Get this: Reasonable Doubt joins an esteemed group of recordings recognized this year, including works by Big Star, Clara Ward, Eddie Floyd, Emmylou Harris, Fela Kuti & Afrika 70, Geeshie Wiley, Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine, J.D. Crowe & The New South, Linda Martell, and Luther Vandross.

Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, emphasized the significance of this honor, stating, “It’s a privilege to recognize these eclectic recordings as the 2025 GRAMMY Hall Of Fame inductees. Music has the unique power to shape culture and mark moments in time. Each inducted recording reflects that spirit, and we’re excited to celebrate these impactful works, ensuring their legacies continue to inspire generations to come.”