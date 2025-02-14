Kelly Rowland and Method Man Starring in ‘Relationship Goals’ Romantic Comedy From Amazon MGM

Kelly Rowland and Cliff “Method Man” Smith are set to star in the upcoming romantic comedy Relationship Goals, an adaptation of Michael Todd’s bestselling book, Relationship Goals: How to Win at Dating, Marriage, and Sex. The film is being produced by Amazon MGM Studios and directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Linda Mendoza.

Can we take a moment to give Kelly Rowland and Method Man flowers for starting out as stars in R&B and Hip-Hop and then pivoting to making moves in Hollywood?

The movie aims to provide a humorous and heartfelt exploration of love at every courtship stage, offering insights into sustaining healthy relationships. Laura Lekkos wrote the screenplay, with earlier drafts by Michael Elliot and Cory Tynan. Rowland and Bart Lipton are executive producers, while DeVon Franklin is producing.

Get this: Rowland, who recently starred in Tyler Perry’s Mea Culpa, brings her star power and charm to the project. With a career spanning film, television, and music, she has captivated audiences in projects like Think Like A Man and Netflix’s The Curse of Bridge Hollow.

ICYMI, Method Man is an NAACP Image Award winner best known for his standout role in Power Book II: Ghost and recent performances in On the Come Up and Bad Shabbos.

Robin Thede, creator of A Black Lady Sketch Show and six-time Emmy nominee, and Flamin’ Hot star Annie Gonzalez join the cast. DeVon Franklin, the film’s producer, has built a reputation for uplifting and inspirational storytelling, producing hits like Breakthrough and Miracles From Heaven.

With a bestselling book as its foundation, an all-star cast, and a director with a proven track record in comedy, Relationship Goals is shaping up to be a must-watch.