Muni Long Heats Up 2025 with Seductive New Single “Slow Grind”

Fresh off her second GRAMMY® Award win, Muni Long kicks off 2025 with the sultry new single, “Slow Grind.” Over a slinky, synth-driven beat, the R&B powerhouse delivers a flirty and confident flow, turning up the heat with her seductive hook: “All night, I want to slow grind, baby.”

Known for her signature blend of soulful vocals and magnetic storytelling, Muni leans into her sensual side on this track, cementing her status as one of R&B’s leading voices. She even warns listeners, “This song may lead to unforgettable nights. Listen accordingly.”

Muni’s year is already off to a blazing start. She was recently named Billboard’s Rising Star on their prestigious Women in Music Honoree list, adding another accolade to her growing legacy. With “Slow Grind,” she again proves why she remains one of R&B’s most captivating artists today.

