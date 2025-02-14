‘NBA 2K25’ Updates Player Ratings as Rising Stars Ball Ahead of All-Star Weekend

As the 2025 NBA All-Star Game approaches, a new wave of talent is making its mark on the league—and in NBA 2K25.

The latest player ratings update reflects the continued rise of emerging stars, with Cade Cunningham (91 OVR, +1), Norman Powell (87 OVR, +1), and Stephon Castle (81 OVR, +1) all earning a boost.

Former No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham has officially become an NBA All-Star, the first Detroit Piston to achieve the honor since Blake Griffin. Leading his team into the playoff race, Cunningham has elevated his game across the board, averaging 30.5 points, 10.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game over the last two weeks.

Norman Powell of the Los Angeles Clippers is having a career-best season. While he didn’t make the All-Star roster, he will compete in the 3-Point Contest, showcasing his elite shooting. Powell has thrived in the starting lineup, averaging a career-high 24 points per game.

Rookie sensation Stephon Castle is a Rookie of the Year contender and a Slam Dunk Contest participant. The San Antonio Spurs guard has impressed with his athleticism, ball-handling, and boundless energy.

For the full list of NBA 2K25 rating updates, visit nba.2k.com/2k25/ratings.