NLE Choppa Shoots His Shot at Adam22’s Wife, Gets Denied

NLE Choppa made a bold move last night, sliding into Adam22’s Instagram DMs with an unexpected request—asking if he could spend the night with Lena The Plug, Adam’s wife.

The rapper didn’t beat around the bush, making it clear that he was interested in Lena alone, not other arrangements. However, Adam22 quickly shut down the request with “no bro,” making it clear that Choppa’s offer wasn’t up for discussion.

While the exchange has fans buzzing, it looks like NLE Choppa won’t be linking up with Lena anytime soon—at least not if Adam has anything to say about it.

