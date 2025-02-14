The Wayans Family to Be Inducted into NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame

The legendary Wayans family will be honored with induction into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame during the 56th NAACP Image Awards, airing live on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 8:00 PM ET/PT on BET and CBS. Recognized for their groundbreaking contributions to film, television, and comedy, the Wayans join past inductees such as Eddie Murphy, Oprah Winfrey, Aretha Franklin, and Spike Lee.

“For decades, the Wayans family has been at the forefront of comedy, breaking barriers and opening doors for waves of entertainers,” said Derrick Johnson, NAACP President and CEO. “Their trailblazing work in television, film, and stand-up has transcended pop culture and cemented their legacy in the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame. Recognizing their achievements with this induction is a celebration of a multi-generational legacy that continues to advance and uplift communities. The Wayans family has set a standard of excellence, and their influence resonates far beyond the stage and screen.”

“The Wayans family revolutionized comedy by blending cultural commentary and fearless humor. From In Living Color to blockbuster films, their influence spans generations, breaking barriers for Black entertainers and redefining mainstream comedy,” said Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming and Music Strategy at BET. “Their ability to push boundaries while resonating with diverse audiences has left an undeniable mark on the industry. We look forward to honoring their impact by inducting the Wayans Family into the NAACP Hall of Fame live on BET, while celebrating their legacy in entertainment and culture.”

Advertisement

At the helm of the family’s legacy is Keenen Ivory Wayans, who changed comedy with In Living Color, a sketch show that broke barriers for Black entertainers and launched the careers of Jim Carrey, Jamie Foxx, and Jennifer Lopez. Keenen also directed the hit Scary Movie, co-wrote Hollywood Shuffle, and starred in the cult classic I’m Gonna Git You Sucka.

The Wayans’ influence extends through Damon Wayans Sr., known for My Wife and Kids and Major Payne; Marlon and Shawn Wayans, who created The Wayans Bros. and starred in hits like White Chicks; and Kim Wayans, a celebrated actress, producer, and writer. The next generation, including Damon Wayans Jr., continues the legacy with standout roles in Happy Endings, Shrinking, and Poppa’s House.

The family remains active in entertainment, with Keenen, Marlon, and Shawn developing a Scary Movie reboot set for release on June 12, 2026. Marlon is also touring the U.S. for his WILD CHILD Tour, leading to his sixth stand-up special, and will star in Jordan Peele’s HIM, hitting theaters on September 19, 2025.

The NAACP Image Awards will also support Altadena, Pacific Palisades, and Pasadena communities affected by wildfires through the Altadena Community Preservation Fund, in partnership with BET, NAACP, and local organizations.