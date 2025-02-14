Wendy Williams Discusses Son’s Missteps Leading to Her Guardianship

Wendy Williams has opened up about her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., and his role in triggering her guardianship. Ahead of her father’s 94th birthday celebration, she plans to reunite with her 24-year-old son, who she believes “took advantage of her financially and triggered her guardianship,” according to our friends at TMZ.

Get this: in her new documentary, TMZ Presents: Saving Wendy, Williams addresses the mishandling of her finances. The guardianship was initiated after Wells Fargo noticed unauthorized withdrawals. Williams suspects her son and others were responsible for these transactions, though he denies any wrongdoing.

When looking at the court documents from last September reveal that while Kevin Hunter Jr. apologized for past mistakes, the court was not convinced he could keep her safe from financial exploitation.

In the documentary, Williams told TMZ’s Harvey Levin, “My son, he overstepped his boundaries in terms of me. He overstepped his boundaries and he was inappropriately using my money without telling me anything about it.”

She continued, “Like, is he stealing from me? Look, all I know is that, in terms of what I’m dealing with, this is still going on, because that’s when my money got frozen at Wells Fargo, thank God. No more money stealing from my son and the other people.”

What’s good to hear is despite these challenges, Williams believes her son has a good heart but has been influenced negatively by others.

“My son is a really good person. Look, my son is a good person. But at this point, he is a horrible person to me,” Williams explained. “The way he moves with other people, and what’s going on with these other people in my apartment in Miami. ‘What are you doing? Oh, you spent on what? What is going on at Wells Fargo?’ […] It’s about my money. It’s about holding my money and using it for other people and nothing for me.”

The compelling documentary also highlights her life in an assisted living facility, which she compared to a prison. “I want my life back. I want my freedom back,” Williams shared.

Despite the financial disputes, Williams wanted to reconnect with her son.

She appeared on the 2 Angry Men podcast with Levin and Mark Geragos, admitting that she’s looking forward to seeing her son despite their challenges.