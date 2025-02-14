Ye Goes In On Lyor Cohen for Allegedly Promoting Violence in Black Music

Ye has made his stance clear regarding music executive Lyor Cohen. The Jesus Walks rapper is now accusing Cohen of promoting violence within the Black community through the music industry.

This criticism follows Cohen’s open letter expressing disappointment over Ye’s use of offensive language.

In his Instagram post, Ye responded to Cohen’s letter, stating:

“You and your whole industry have promoted and profited off songs where Black people glorify killing each other. But my t-shirt is the worst thing ever.”

Ye also called for Cohen to take responsibility for promoting violence in Black music, referencing the late Irving “Irv Gotti” Lorenzo, founder of Murder Inc. Records:

“You start by apologizing and taking accountability for the massive promotion of Black death that you’ve profited off of for years.”

This is not the first time Cohen has faced criticism for his dealings with Black artists.

Former Roc-A-Fella CEO Damon Dash has previously accused Cohen of creating division among the label’s founders, leading to its split in the early 2000s.

Dash stated:

“He’s the person that told Jay, ‘I’ll do a deal with you or without Dame Dash or Biggs [Kareem Burke],’ and he’s the one that advised him based on what Steve Stoute told me.”

These ongoing disputes highlight tensions within the music industry regarding the treatment and representation of Black artists.