Inside the Rise of EZMNY: How Shawn Barron and Ty Dolla $ign Are Building the Label of the Future 

By KimSoMajor

EZMNY co-founder Shawn Barron teams up with Ty Dolla $ign to redefine the artist-label dynamic with Leon Thomas leading a high-quality revolution in modern music. In this exclusive interview, get the inside scoop on how they’re breaking the mold of traditional A&R, developing real artistry, and using independence as their ultimate leverage.

“We’re not chasing singles. We’re chasing feeling.” — Shawn Barron

Shawn Barron isn’t here to play label games. As the co-founder of EZMNY, the innovative imprint powered by hitmaker Ty Dolla $ign, Barron is cutting through industry noise with a bold new blueprint — one rooted in artist empowerment, creative freedom, and high-level execution.

Once a renowned A&R behind some of the biggest industry moments, Barron has now leveled up into a visionary label executive who’s rethinking what a record label should be. And at the heart of EZMNY’s movement? Grammy-winning artist, producer, and songwriter Leon Thomas.

From street credibility to streaming strategy, EZMNY is fusing the major label infrastructure with indie sensibilities to birth a “new age major” — a term that’s more movement than marketing.

The Shift from Major to Movement

Barron makes it plain: “We’re actually in the process of doing a new deal — and it’s not with a major.” That announcement alone feels like a mic drop.

EZMNY isn’t just pivoting from the traditional label model — it’s disrupting it entirely. The new structure includes distribution, label services, and a strong commitment to artist development. Instead of chasing viral moments, EZMNY is building legacies.

“We feel like we have the skills and the know-how to do this at a high-level indie now.”

The first test of that model? Leon Thomas.

The New Standard: Why Leon Thomas is EZMNY’s Opening Statement

You won’t find many label origin stories that begin in a grocery store parking lot. But that’s exactly where Barron reconnected with Leon during the pandemic.

“He was like, ‘Yo, I got some music I want you to hear,’” Barron recalls. “I listened and said, ‘This is incredible — this is the first thing for our label.’”

And it was. With co-signs from Motown’s Ethiopia Habtemariam, the launch proved more than a test — it was a statement.

“When you listen to Leon, you hear high-level songwriting, pristine production, musicianship, and soul,” says Barron. “To me, he’s the number one R&B artist out right now—and the crazy part? We’re just getting started.”

“Leon is the number one R&B artist in my eyes.”

EZMNY took the scenic route: no rush, no pressure, just great music. From visuals to strategy, Barron and team helped Leon reinvent himself — not as the actor or former Nickelodeon star — but as a powerful, soulful force in modern R&B.

“We weren’t putting pressure on Leon to deliver a hit single. We focused on visuals, rollout, and reintroducing him to a new fanbase. His TV fanbase is different from a music fanbase, so we had to take our time.” — Shawn Barron

A&R Is Not Dead — Y’all Just Got Lazy

In a time when algorithms reign and AI-generated beats go viral, Barron doubles down on human intuition.

“I don’t think the old scouting ways have gone anywhere. I just think people have gotten lazy.”

For Barron, artist development still means investing time, taste, and trust — not just watching numbers tick up on TikTok.

While the industry leans on data to dictate direction, Barron insists the artists with true longevity are still the ones who are found early, developed intentionally, and pushed with passion.

“We’ve had songs go viral. But real artist careers? They’re built, not bought.”

A&R as Hustler: Welcome to the New Era

Barron sees the next wave of A&Rs as multi-hyphenates — the ones who can touch media, marketing, production, and management in the same breath.

“You’re really a manager at the end of the day. The person who can do five, six things really well — that’s the new A&R.”

With EZMNY, Barron acts more like a label coach than a label boss — His role is fluid: giving creative feedback when needed and always being present in strategic conversations—from marketing to mastering.

“Leon values my opinion, but I don’t need to be in the room dictating. I trust him. He trusts me.”

With creatives like Ty Dolla $ign and Leon Thomas in his orbit, Barron knows when to step in and when to fall back.

“Ty will come to me and be like, ‘Yo bro, I need some songs,’ and I’ll help. But there are times he wants to lock in and write. Same with Leon—he’s in such a zone right now.” — Shawn Barron

High Quality or Nothing

So what’s the long-term vision? Barron isn’t shy about it.

“Our legacy is high quality. Every time we step out — whether it’s rap, pop, country, R&B, or dance — it’s going to be top-tier.”

Leon Thomas was just the beginning. With expansion into publishing, film, and potentially more genres, EZMNY is setting the tone for what a modern label can achieve.

And Barron’s advice to those coming up behind him?

“Don’t rush your process. Small wins turn to medium wins, then big wins. Be consistent.” — Shawn Barron

Ty Dolla $ign + Shawn Barron = The Blueprint of Loyalty

Their bond is more than business. Since 2012, Ty Dolla $ign and Shawn Barron have been moving in sync—no drama, no egos, just a mutual respect that bleeds into every decision at EZMNY.

“We’ve never had an argument. We stay locked. We trust each other. And we build.”

This rare alignment between artist and executive is the heartbeat of EZMNY. In an industry where artists often get lost in the machine, Ty and Shawn are flipping the script—putting trust, creative freedom, and strategic growth back at the center of it all.

“You just have to stay locked in with your artists. People will try to get between you and your artists. But staying connected—truly locked—is everything.” — Shawn Barron

AI, Tech, and Tools: The Future Doesn’t Scare EZMNY

Ask Barron about AI, and he won’t hit you with fear. He’ll give you perspective.

“It’s just a tool—just like auto-tune was. T-Pain, Kanye with 808s & Heartbreak, Wayne—they used auto-tune as a tool to create something new. AI should be no different.”

While some traditionalists scoff at computer-generated beats or tech-assisted songwriting, Barron sees the bigger picture. What matters most isn’t how the art is made—but how it makes you feel.

For Barron, it’s not about rejecting innovation; it’s about using it intentionally.

The Hardest Lesson in the Business

When asked about the most critical insight he’s learned from years of navigating artist-label dynamics, Barron doesn’t flinch.

“When you get too close to an artist, sometimes they start to take you for granted. But you can’t take it personal—you just have to keep your relationships tight.”

In a business where lines often blur between friendship and function, that lesson has grounded his approach to leadership and longevity.

Building a Legacy Bigger Than Music

When you think of labels like Death Row, you think sound. When you think Roc Nation, you think impact. So, what does Shawn Barron want EZMNY Records to represent in the next 10 years?

“High quality. No matter the genre—rap, pop, R&B, country, dance—it has to be high level, thought-out, and intentional. That’s our legacy.”

It’s not about chasing Billboard hits or TikTok trends. It’s about creating culture-shifting music that lasts—music with depth, identity, and vision.

“We’re not trying to be everywhere. We’re trying to be impactful where it counts.” — Shawn Barron

And that’s exactly what EZMNY’s doing. From the sonic storytelling of Leon Thomas to future signees who’ll follow that gold standard, Barron and Ty are leading a quiet revolution.

Final Word: This Is Bigger Than Music

Shawn Barron isn’t just developing talent—he’s developing taste. And in an industry flooded with noise, EZMNY Records is building a soundproof room.

Here’s what separates them from the rest: they’re not trying to impress everyone—they’re speaking directly to the ones who really get it.

The creatives. The storytellers. The musicians who want to matter—not just trend.

So whether you’re an up-and-coming artist, a future mogul, or a music head tired of the algorithm feeding you mid—look to EZMNY. They’re not just breaking the rules.

They’re rewriting them.

Stream Leon Thomas: Click Here

Follow on Instagram: @LeonThomas

Follow on Instagram: @ShawnBarron

Follow on Instagram: @TyDollaSign

Follow on Instagram: @EZMNY