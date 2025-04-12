Spike Lee and Denzel Washington Reunite for ‘Highest 2 Lowest,’ Set to Premiere at Cannes

Spike Lee’s highly anticipated crime thriller Highest 2 Lowest, starring Denzel Washington, is set to debut out of competition at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

The film is a bold English-language reinterpretation of Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 classic High and Low. Backed by Apple Original Films and A24, the project marks a major reunion between Lee and Washington. A24 will handle the theatrical release before the film hits Apple TV+ worldwide.

With two legends at the helm and a fresh spin on a revered Japanese noir, Highest 2 Lowest is already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about premieres of the year.