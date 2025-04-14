50 Cent’s Upcoming Horror Film ‘Skillhouse’ Reportedly So Intense It Made Crew Member Faint

50 Cent is entering his full movie producer bag with the lucrative horror genre in his sights. The G-Unit honcho is gearing up for his upcoming film Skillhouse, a brutal take on influencer culture already generating buzz for its extreme intensity.

According to cast members, the production was so graphic that a cameraman allegedly passed out during filming. That part.

Get this, the movie, directed by Saw franchise writer Josh Stolberg, follows ten social media personalities tricked into a sinister content house where they must compete in deadly online challenges. Rising actor Jacob Skidmore, who stars in the film alongside influencers Bryce Hall and Hannah Stocking, teased what audiences can expect.

“The movie is a mixture of a modern storyline with the influencers and old fashioned 80’s slash movie,” Skidmore explained. “Mixing the best of both worlds. That’s the vision from the producers. It was so much fun to shoot. The director Josh, who did the Saw movies, was an honor to work with. I was blown away. All I can say is wait till you see it, it’s very, very, bloody and gory.”

Here’s what Skidmore shared about his experience working with 50 Cent, where he praised the rapper and actor for his down-to-earth demeanor on set. Recalling a memorable moment, he said: “I was filming one of my scenes where I was laid out on a paving slab after fighting for survival. 50 Cent had been watching the scene through a monitor, and as I was just laid out on the paving after a horrific scene, I felt these big arms come and lift me off the ground. I thought it was a producer or something. I looked around, and it was 50 Cent. He was like ‘You did real good.'”

Here’s what to expect beyond the hype. With Stolberg’s background in visceral horror and 50 Cent’s involvement, Skillhouse promises to push boundaries—both in its commentary on digital fame and its unflinching violence. The film is poised to be one of the year’s most talked-about horror releases.