A 38-year-old arsonist has been arrested for attempting to burn down the home of Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro. Shapiro and his family were sleeping inside when the man threw a homemade incendiary device through the window.

According to CNN, Harrisburg fire officials responded to the home near 2 a.m. “A significant amount of damage” was done to the home. Inside at the time were Shapiro, his wife, four children, two dogs, and an additional family.

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

The man arrested is Cody Balmer, charged with attempted murder, terrorism, aggravated arson, and aggravated assault against an enumerated person. Federal charges against Balmer are now pending.

Balmer is believed to have hopped a fence before setting the fire. The man is believed to have had beliefs against Democrat politicians, but authorities are also investigating if Shapiro’s Jewish faith, as he was celebrating Passover, was a possible cash for the attack.

“No one will deter me or my family, or any Pennsylvanian from celebrating their faith openly and proudly,” Shapiro said.