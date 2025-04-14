Bhad Bhabie Shares Heartbreaking Childhood Trauma in Emotional Podcast Interview

In a deeply personal conversation on Ari Fletcher’s Dinner With The Don podcast, Bhad Bhabie revealed painful experiences from her past, detailing alleged abuse she endured as a child.

Before we go on, if you or someone you know needs support, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE or visit rainn.org.

The 22-year-old artist shared that between the ages of three and six, her mother’s former boyfriend subjected her to abuse—a trauma she says had a lasting impact. “Nobody ever goes to jail when it comes to me,” she said. “Both people that did something to me never went to jail.”

Bhad Bhabie explained that she reported the incidents to her mother, Barbara Bregoli, as well as authorities. Still, no legal action followed. Later in the discussion, Fletcher asked about another man, whose name was withheld, and the rapper confirmed he had also abused her when she was underage. Since the interview, social media users have speculated about the individual’s identity.

Get this, the conversation also touched on her time at Turn-About Ranch, a Utah-based program for teens where she was sent after her infamous Dr. Phil appearance. While she clarified that she was not mistreated there, she claimed other girls in the program experienced abuse.

Fletcher, visibly affected by the revelations, offered her support. “I wish you would’ve known me back then,” she said. “I’m so sorry that happened to you. I just got a little sad. I don’t want to finish filming.”

The two also discussed Bhad Bhabie’s relationship with Le Vaughn, the father of her daughter, and her recent rap feud with Alabama Barker, which reignited public interest in her music career.