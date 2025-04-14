Chrisean Rock Reveals Plans to Remove Blueface Tattoos

Chrisean Rock has revealed that she will remove all tattoos associated with Blueface from her daughter. “I was thinking about a cover-up,” she said to the Lip Service podcast team. It’s gonna take some time, but I’m getting rid of it.”

ChriseanRock reveals that she's planning to cover up her Blueface face tattoo.pic.twitter.com/P0tyDYOxdY — No Jumper (@nojumper) April 12, 2025

We might need to see it to believe it, but Chrisean Rock has officially declared her tumultuous relationship with Blueface over, marking what appears to be her final departure from the controversial rapper. The reality star shared details about the breakup while promoting her new gospel single, “Yahweh,” released on March 27, signaling a personal and spiritual transformation.

ICYMI, the so-called couple’s strained dynamic reached a breaking point recently when Blueface, currently incarcerated, allegedly became upset after seeing Rock interact with Twitch streamer Deshae Frost. Rock addressed the situation directly during a live stream: “I’m not doing nothing, I’m on stream. I’m about to get a tattoo. Deshae Frost first, I’m going next.” With Blueface listening on speakerphone, she added, “DeShae, his tattoo artist, Mary J… I’m with Deshae […] We talked about this, why are you trying to be messy?”

Moreover, Rock later explained on Instagram Live that Blueface’s behavior had become increasingly possessive. “He reacted so crazy,” she revealed. “He went buck wild.” According to Rock, he criticized her for engaging with followers on social media, accusing her of acting like a “pop star.” She also claimed he monitored her activity using a jailhouse burner phone, noting, “It’s getting to him. So, he’s back to unfollowing me.”

Despite acknowledging lingering feelings, Rock stood firm in her decision to move forward. The release of “Yahweh” coincides with her commitment to a more faith-centered life, suggesting this breakup may finally represent closure rather than another pause in their chaotic relationship saga.