In a festival filled with superstars, Megan Thee Stallion may have shined brightest of them all- and brought even more stars to the party, surprising the audience by bringing Queen Latifah, Victoria Monet, and Ciara to join her onstage.

Opening her set with “Ungrateful,” Meg rocked a Texas-inspired fur coat and cowgirl hat before transitioning into “Thot Sh-t,” following it with “Wanna Be,” “Freak Nasty,” “Girls in the Hood,” “Savage,” and several of her other hits. However, her performance was energized even further with the surprise appearance of three guest stars.

Queen Latifah joined Meg onstage for “Plan B” before performing “U.N.I.T.Y.” Victoria Monet joined in for “Spin” before treating the audience to a performance of “On My Mama.” Ciara joined Meg for

“Roc Steady,” which samples Ciara’s 2004 hit “Goodies.”

However, the performance was not without some serious technical glitches as Megan’s microphone kept glitching out throughout her set before cutting off entirely during “Mamushi,” which led Megan and her dancers to exit at the end of the song (it appears that the set was over anyways).

Despite the technical difficulties, Meg’s set was one of the most memorable at Coachella with #Megchella trending on Twitter in response to her performance.