Diddy Accuser Revises Lawsuit, Inexplicably Removes Beyoncé and Jay-Z From Allegations

Here we go. In a significant update to the ongoing legal case against Sean “Diddy” Combs, accuser Joseph Manzaro has filed an amended lawsuit that no longer includes claims about Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s involvement in the alleged incident.

ICYMI, Manzaro initially filed the lawsuit earlier this month, accusing Combs of assault during what was described as a private gathering. The original filing also named several high-profile figures—including LeBron James, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Gloria and Emilio Estefan—as being present at the location where the alleged assault took place. However, the revised complaint, obtained by TMZ, removes all references to Beyoncé and Jay-Z, along with statements previously attributed to Beyoncé.

As the headline suggests, no explanation was provided for the changes regarding the name removals, and it remains unclear whether representatives for the music power couple intervened. We are not assuming anything of the sort.

That said, the amended lawsuit retains Manzaro’s core allegations against Combs, including claims that he was drugged and taken against his will to a 2015 gathering at the Estefans’ home, where he says he was assaulted. The filing also maintains that he was brought into the property through a concealed tunnel.

Combs has faced multiple civil lawsuits since his arrest last September on assault-related charges. The latest revision to Manzaro’s case narrows its focus, though the broader legal battles surrounding the music mogul continue.

The case remains ongoing as further developments unfold.