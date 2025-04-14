Drake Expands His Pharrell Jewelry Collection With Rare Brain Chain Acquisition

Bling is still a thing. Drake has added another iconic piece from Pharrell Williams’ legendary jewelry collection to his own, this time with help from Kid Cudi. The rapper revealed his latest acquisition through a post on his private Instagram account.

Get this, Drake’s newest icy addition is Pharrell’s striking white gold brain pendant chain, initially crafted by renowned jeweler Jacob Arabo in 2005. The piece features an impressive 44.92 carats of white, blue, black, and natural pink diamonds, with the brain logo set in brilliant blue diamonds. Kid Cudi initially purchased the chain for $725,000 at Pharrell’s Joopiter auction in 2022 before later reselling it, with Drake securing it for $243,750.

Before the Drake haters resurface, know this is what rich people do. They buy expensive things at auctions that hold sentimental value or make sense for their portfolio. This high-profile buy from the 6God just so happens to involve a semi-controversial act that was mentioned in the so-called beef. That is all.

This marks just the latest Pharrell-designed treasure in Drake’s growing collection. Over the years, the Toronto superstar has acquired several of the producer’s most recognizable pieces, including a yellow gold brain pendant, a dual skateboard pendant, the iconic 2005 N.E.R.D. chain, and a pair of nine-carat Oakley sunglasses. Many of these items made appearances in Drake’s “Jumbotron Sh*t Poppin” music video.

Despite Drake’s past lyrical jabs at Pharrell—including a line on “Meltdown” where he threatened to melt down the jewelry—the Louis Vuitton creative director has taken the situation in stride.

“No, because I think beyond all of the on-goings, at the heart of all of it, he’s a fan of music,” Pharrell said when asked if Drake’s purchases bothered him. “He’s a fan of the history of what it is, and I happen to be a part of that, and those artifacts are a part of it.”

Addressing Drake’s comments about destroying the pieces, Pharrell added, “I guess some things are not for me to understand.”