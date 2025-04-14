Drake continues to show love to the artists who’ve shaped global sounds, and this time, he’s paying tribute to a dancehall legend. Following two back-to-back sold-out shows at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center for his “It’s All a Blur – Welcome Back” tour, the 6 God made a major gesture by gifting none other than Vybz Kartel an official OVO chain.

The move marks a symbolic moment in Hip Hop and dancehall culture alike, as Drake acknowledged Kartel’s influence—not just in Jamaica, but on his own sound and success. Despite being incarcerated since 2011, Kartel remains one of the most prolific and respected voices in dancehall, and it’s no secret that his imprint has heavily influenced the fusion of Caribbean flavor into mainstream Hip Hop and R&B.

Drake’s gesture was revealed via Kartel’s official Instagram account, where a picture of the diamond-encrusted OVO owl pendant was posted with a caption thanking Drizzy for the gift and showing unity between “Gaza” and “OVO.” The post instantly went viral among fans, especially those who’ve been following the Toronto rapper’s longtime admiration for Kartel’s music. From name-drops in his lyrics to Caribbean-infused hits like “Controlla” and “Find Your Love,” Drake has never been shy about where his inspiration comes from.

While the streets of Brooklyn were still buzzing from Drake’s electric performances, which featured surprise guests and deep cuts, this move offstage made just as much noise. It’s a rare and meaningful moment: one of the biggest names in rap saluting a dancehall general whose reach extends far beyond the prison walls.

For Vybz Kartel, whose influence continues to stretch across borders and generations, the OVO chain is more than just jewelry—it’s a nod from one cultural king to another.