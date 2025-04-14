GloRilla Opens Up About the Biggest Challenge During Her 30-Day Health Journey

GloRilla recently opened up about what we guess you can call difficulties she faced while completing a 30-day fast, particularly when it came to avoiding alcohol.

It all went down in an interview with BET, the rapper discussed her wellness routine, which included reading, exercising three times a week, and staying away from nightlife. While she found many aspects manageable, resisting drinks at social events proved to be her toughest test.

“I probably say that drinking [was the hardest to avoid], but I’m not a drinker anyway. I don’t take shots unless it’s occasionally. I drink margaritas,” GloRilla shared. “I [had] a lot of stuff to do like the game events–All-Star Weekend and the Super Bowl. I had shows, and I couldn’t drink. I normally like to prep myself with a little drinky drink. But I couldn’t do that.”

What’s more, Glo admitted that while staying hydrated and sticking to her workout routine came easily, being around others who were drinking made it challenging. “Some people did it with me and that did make it easier, the few people that did. When everybody was around just drinking, I was like, ‘Oh my god.’ I was trying to stay away from them.”

Midway through her fast, GloRilla joked about the rumors surrounding her physique, playfully crediting her progress to dedication rather than cosmetic procedures.

“I’ve been seeing everybody with all the BBL allegations and I wanna come on here and be honest,” she said. “So, I didn’t get a BBL, but I did get some ‘discipline shots.’ So, I got ’em inserted right here and right here.”

She humorously added, “And, you know, they just flow all the way through my brain. Just a few shots of discipline and that’s it. And that’s how you gon’ get a fat ass. But I ain’t get no BBL.”