Da Brat, born Shawntae Harris on this day in Joliet, Illinois, turns 51 today. The Grammy-nominated rapper, actress, and radio personality is best known for her groundbreaking debut album Funkdafied, which made history as the first solo female rap album to go platinum—second only to the legendary group Salt-N-Pepa among all female hip hop acts.

Raised on the West Side of Chicago, Da Brat split her time between her parents’ homes and grew up alongside her older half-sister, actress LisaRaye McCoy. After breaking onto the scene with Jermaine Dupri’s So So Def imprint, Da Brat quickly became a household name, collaborating with a long list of icons including The Notorious B.I.G., Tyrese, Destiny’s Child, Lil’ Kim, Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, and the late Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes.

Today, Da Brat continues to leave her mark on the culture. She’s a fixture on the airwaves as a co-host on the nationally syndicated show Dish Nation, produced by Rickey Smiley. In 2023, she and her wife, beauty entrepreneur Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, welcomed a beautiful baby boy, adding a new chapter to her ever-evolving story.

Happy 50th birthday to Da Brat—a true trailblazer who continues to inspire through her music, media presence, and personal journey.