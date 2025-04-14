Missy Elliott proved why she remains one of music’s most innovative performers during her headlining Coachella 2025 set, kicking off the festival with a jaw-dropping spectacle that saw her emerge from a car before launching into a hit-packed set.

The hip-hop icon from Virginia Beach, made a grand entrance during the opening notes of “Throw It Back,” appearing on stage disguised as a vehicle before dramatically transforming into her signature futuristic persona. Clad in a robotic-inspired outfit, Elliott captivated the crowd as she delivered high-energy renditions of fan favorites like “Work It,” “Get Ur Freak On,” and “Lose Control.”

Get this, her set blended nostalgia with fresh twists, including a clever interpolation of Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” during “Cool Off.” The performance spanned her groundbreaking career, from early classics like “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” to later bangers such as “WTF (Where They From).”

Here’s the thing, we know Elliott hasn’t released a full studio album since 2005’s The Cookbook, her Coachella appearance demonstrated her enduring cultural relevance. The visionary artist continues pushing creative boundaries nearly two decades after her last LP, following her 2019 comeback EP Iconology with another career-defining performance.

Fans can next catch Elliott at May’s Riverbeat Festival, where she’ll likely bring the same electrifying energy that made her Coachella set one of the weekend’s most talked-about moments.

Below is the setlist. Let us know what you think:

Throw It Back

Cool Off

We Run This

4 My People

Sock It 2 Me

I’m Really Hot

The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)

I’m Better

She’s a Bitch

Gossip Folks

All n My Grill

One Minute Man

Hot Boyz

Get Ur Freak On

Lick Shots

Ching-A-Ling

WTF (Where They From)

Work It

Pass That Dutch

Lose Control

Elliott’s performance stood out among Friday’s other notable acts, including Lady Gaga’s historic show and surprise appearances by Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong and Queen’s Brian May. With her futuristic visuals and timeless hits, Missy Elliott once again cemented her status as a pioneering force in music.