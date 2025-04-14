Playboi Carti’s ‘MUSIC’ Returns to No. 1 on Billboard 200 with Streaming Power

Playboi Carti’s MUSIC is back on top. The album rises to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart dated April 19, earning 64,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. for the week ending April 10, according to Luminate. Despite the dip from previous weeks, that total marks the lowest for a No. 1 album in over a year, since Morgan Wallen’s One Thing at a Time led with 61,000 units in January 2024.

Streaming continues to be the driving force, accounting for 96% of the album’s performance. MUSIC tallied 84.61 million on-demand official streams, with 61,500 units attributed to streaming (SEA), keeping it at No. 1 on the Top Streaming Albums chart for a fourth week.

Album sales totaled 2,500 units, down 59% from the prior week, causing the project to drop from No. 11 to No. 33 on the Top Album Sales chart. Track equivalent albums (TEA) made up a negligible portion, declining 44%.

Though MUSIC hit a new low for weekly units at No. 1, Carti’s staying power proves strong, fueled by streaming and the unwavering demand for his sound.