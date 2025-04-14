Post Malone Prepping Next Album, Says He is 35 Tracks Deep

Post Malone is getting ready to release some new music. Ahead of taking the stage for Coachella, Malone revealed that once his time in Cali is done, he will return to finishing the vocals for his next country album.

According to Billboard, the follow-up to F-1 Trillion is currently being created in Nashville, noting Ernest, Hardy, Thomas Rhett, and more as collaborators: “We just have fun. We just sit and f—ing talk and make songs. And so I’m pretty excited for the new record already.”

Malone reveals that he is 35 songs deep on the album but will cut them depending on “which one’s rock, and which one’s sock.”