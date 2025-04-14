50 Cent’s Ambitious Plan to Transform Shreveport Into a Production Hub

50 Cent is doing the thing in Hollywood, albeit in the American south. The G-Unit mogul is making significant moves in Shreveport, Louisiana, with an ambitious and comprehensive vision to establish the city as a film and television production center, real estate development, and local talent cultivation.

Through his company G-Unit, the multi-hyphenate entrepreneur has secured long-term leases for Millennium Studios and Stageworks while acquiring nearly two dozen properties across the area.

Jackson’s investment signals a long-term commitment to the city, positioning Shreveport as a potential rival to traditional entertainment hubs.

Get this: Those close to the project reveal that Jackson’s team has been diligently working behind the scenes for over two years to bring this vision to life. “The timeline is now,” said G-Unit Growth Advisor Orville Hall. We never stopped. The deal is a 45-year deal: 30 years with a 15-year extension. The mayor’s office, the state, Curtis and his team—all of us are aligned.”

Here’s what’s additionally impressive. Gerod Durden, CEO of Durden Property Group and the broker managing Jackson’s expanding real estate portfolio in Shreveport, confirmed that the rapper has become one of the city’s largest private property owners. “From what I’ve seen and been told by several sources, yes—he is,” Durden stated when asked if Jackson now holds the most properties in the area. “We’re well over 20 properties, and just this week, we’ve secured more. This has been a six-month process to get us where we are today.”

With ownership comes responsibility, and Durden emphasized that work is already underway to renovate and repurpose the newly acquired buildings. “Some of these buildings, I’m working with contractors right now—inspections, repairs, we’re handling that as of today,” he said.

Hall added that Jackson’s team is fully engaged on the ground, ensuring the plan moves forward efficiently. The multi-faceted initiative aims to boost Shreveport’s economy by attracting film and TV productions while fostering opportunities for local talent.

What’s clear is with properties secured and real estate development in progress, the next phase of 50 Cent’s vision is already taking shape.