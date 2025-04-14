The Game Fires Back at Ye Over Past Top5 Threats

Another day, another rap squabble, albeit a verbal one. The Game has responded to Ye formerly known as Kanye West, after the “Jesus Walks” rapper criticized him for associating with Toronto rapper Top5, who allegedly made threatening remarks toward Ye. The dispute appears connected to the ongoing tension between Kanye and Drake, with The Game now caught in the middle despite previously collaborating with West on The Documentary 3.

Ye recently called out The Game for supporting Top5, prompting a fiery rebuttal from the Compton rapper. On Instagram, The Game fired back in a not-so-subtle way:

“F#CK you & yo maybachs little [ninja emoji]… I’ll be back in LA in a week, come get em yo self!!!! I ain’t never asked yo weird a%% for nothing & when you gave me the cars, I said you ain’t have to & I was good but you insisted. Then you hit me with the ‘you ain’t never gotta worry bout nothing ever in your life, I owe you for being the only solid [ninja emoji] outta everybody. Got my number but won’t call like a man & address a situation you asked me to fix. P*y!!!!!!! Nobody on earth weirder than these industry [ninja emoji]’s.”

Get this, he later took to X formerly Twitter to further explain his side: “Ni**a you asked me did I know Top5, I said yea.. You said he was threatening you & I asked you if you wanted me to reach out to him.. you again said ‘YEA.’ So I hit Top5 & tell him to let it go.. out of respect for me, he agreed.. I texted you to tell you it was done & you changed ya number na!!!”

Okay, so here’s what’s what. The back-and-forth seems rooted in Ye’s on-and-off feud with Drake, which is definitely one-sided these days since Drizzy pretty much ignores Ye. The latter artist has previously claimed that certain individuals, including Top5, posed threats to him.

The Game, who has largely remained neutral in rap disputes involving Drake and Kendrick Lamar, now finds himself entangled in the drama after attempting to mediate the situation at Ye’s request.

This latest exchange adds another layer to the complicated history between Ye and The Game, whose relationship has shifted between collaboration and contention over the years.

Ye seems to have a lot of time on his hands for these squabble on socials. Weird times.