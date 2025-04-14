Source Sports | News, Highlights and Interviews

SOURCE SPORTS: Clark vs. Reese Headlines Inaugural WNBA Rivals Week This August

April 14, 2025
Shawn Grant
Angel Reese Drops 25 Points and 16 Rebounds to Lead Sky Over Caitlin Clark and Fever

The WNBA has officially announced its first-ever Rivals Week, set to take place August 9–17, and it’s starting off with fireworks. Leading the charge are two of the league’s most talked-about rookies, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, as the Indiana Fever host the Chicago Sky in a primetime Saturday night matchup.

The action continues with the league’s newest franchise, the Golden State Valkyries, facing off against their in-state foes, the Los Angeles Sparks. Meanwhile, the reigning champion New York Liberty will revisit past battles with Finals rematches against both the Minnesota Lynx and the Las Vegas Aces.