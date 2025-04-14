The WNBA has officially announced its first-ever Rivals Week, set to take place August 9–17, and it’s starting off with fireworks. Leading the charge are two of the league’s most talked-about rookies, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, as the Indiana Fever host the Chicago Sky in a primetime Saturday night matchup.

The action continues with the league’s newest franchise, the Golden State Valkyries, facing off against their in-state foes, the Los Angeles Sparks. Meanwhile, the reigning champion New York Liberty will revisit past battles with Finals rematches against both the Minnesota Lynx and the Las Vegas Aces.