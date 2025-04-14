Kyren Lacy, a former standout wide receiver for Louisiana State University (LSU) and NFL hopeful, has died from what police believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was 23 years old.

According to law enforcement in Houston, Texas, officers responded to a call late Saturday night about a disturbance involving a weapon. A woman told police that Lacy, who was a family member, had gotten into an argument with her and fired a gun into the ground before leaving the scene in a vehicle.

Police say they located Lacy’s car shortly after and attempted to stop him, but he allegedly drove off, leading to a chase. Authorities say the pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed. When officers approached the car, they reportedly found Lacy dead inside from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A handgun was recovered from the vehicle.

As of now, the medical examiner has not confirmed the official cause of death.

Lacy’s family members have spoken out since his death, urging others to pay closer attention to signs of emotional distress and to take mental health seriously. His relative, Kenny Lacy, shared a message online:

“Don’t be cool with ‘I’m alright’ or ‘I’m good’ when you know deep down something isn’t right. Mental health is real, and for the most part, it’s invisible. Don’t ignore the signs, even if they may seem small.”

Kyren Lacy had recently faced legal troubles. In December 2024, he was involved in a fatal car crash that killed a 78-year-old man. Authorities said Lacy fled the scene without offering help. He later turned himself in and was released on $151,000 bail. He was facing multiple charges, including negligent homicide and felony hit-and-run. A grand jury was scheduled to begin reviewing the case this week.

Despite the controversy, Lacy had declared for the NFL Draft in December, shortly after the incident.