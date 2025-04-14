Nelly is one step closer to putting his legal battle behind him, as fellow St. Lunatics member Ali has officially dropped his $50 million lawsuit against the Country Grammar rapper.

According to Billboard, Ali moved to dismiss the case on Thursday, April 10, marking the end of the group’s internal conflict over royalties and contributions tied to Nelly’s diamond-certified debut album. While it’s unclear if a private settlement was reached, the dismissal effectively clears Nelly of any remaining legal claims tied to the suit.

The lawsuit originally sparked controversy in 2023 when Ali accused Nelly of shortchanging the group for their work on Country Grammar, claiming the rapper misled them into thinking they had been properly paid. However, group members Murphy Lee, Kyjuan, and City Spud quickly distanced themselves from the lawsuit, asserting they never consented to it and later rejoined Nelly on stage at the 2024 American Music Awards.

Even with the dismissal, Nelly’s legal team isn’t quite finished. In a filing, his attorneys requested that the judge retain jurisdiction in the case, signaling their intent to possibly pursue sanctions against Ali for what they describe as a “frivolous” and “time-barred” legal action.

“Plaintiff’s counsel succeeded in its frivolous campaign aimed at forcing [Nelly] to spend money defending Plaintiff’s ridiculous time-barred claim,” Nelly’s legal team wrote. “The Court is respectfully requested to retain jurisdiction and set a briefing and hearing schedule for [potential sanctions].”

In the original complaint, Ali claimed the group was misled for years. “Every time plaintiffs confronted defendant Haynes [Nelly], [he] would assure them as ‘friends’ he would never prevent them from receiving the financial success they were entitled to,” the suit stated.

Ali, however, made his frustrations public before the lawsuit was even filed. During an interview with VladTV, he expressed how years of financial disputes soured his relationship with Nelly. “I’ll say like it could be $90,000 or $70,000,” Ali said, referencing what he believed he was owed. “When that conversation happens, I’ll get a check. It’ll be $13,000. Now you’ll be fucked up because what is this $13,000 for? You owe me $91,000.”

He continued, “What did you pay me for? At the end of it, it’s gonna be $66,000 because he’s far behind on the payments.”

Ali also made it clear where he stood when it came to any future reunion. “I’ll never get on stage with him again. That’s not a grudge. That’s me choosing peace,” he said in the same interview.

While the legal case may be over, the rift between the former collaborators still feels unresolved. Whether Nelly’s legal team pursues further action remains to be seen.