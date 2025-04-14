Long Beach rapper Taymor McIntyre aka Tay-K has been found guilty of murder in connection with the 2017 killing of photographer Mark Anthony Saldivar. While the jury convicted him of murder, he was acquitted of capital murder — a charge that could have carried the death penalty if he had been found guilty. Instead, Tay-K now faces a potential prison sentence ranging from five to 99 years.

The case gained national attention partly due to Tay-K’s viral hit “The Race,” which he released while on the run from authorities. The song dropped the same day he was apprehended after evading law enforcement for three months. He was accused of fatally shooting Saldivar and stealing his photography equipment.

Tay-K’s legal team argued there was insufficient evidence to convict him, but testimony from witnesses, including his ex-girlfriend, significantly weakened his defense. Despite being acquitted of the more severe capital murder charge, his conviction still carries serious consequences.

Because Tay-K was a minor at the time of the crime, there’s speculation that the judge could consider that during sentencing. Still, legal experts believe a lengthy prison term is likely.

Sentencing has not yet been scheduled. As the process moves forward, many continue to reflect on the impact of the case, particularly Saldivar’s loved ones, who continue to mourn his loss.