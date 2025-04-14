Duane “Keefe D” Davis, the man charged in connection with the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur, has been found guilty of new charges stemming from a fight inside a Las Vegas jail.

According to KTNV, a Clark County grand jury ruled on April 9 that Davis was guilty of battery by a prisoner and issuing threats to fight over a physical altercation that took place in December 2023. Authorities described the incident, which was caught on surveillance cameras, as “mutual combat by grappling and throwing closed fist strikes.” Correctional officers eventually broke up the fight by using pepper spray. Davis claimed he was simply “standing his ground.”

The 61-year-old former Compton gang member has been held at the Clark County Detention Center since September 2023. He was arrested and charged with orchestrating the murder of Tupac Shakur — the first and only arrest made in the nearly three-decade-old case.

Davis has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder with use of a deadly weapon and is expected to remain in custody until his trial begins in February 2026. He has continued to deny involvement in Shakur’s killing, most recently speaking out in an interview with ABC News in March.

“I did not do it,” Davis said, alleging that prosecutors have no substantial evidence tying him to the crime. “They don’t have nothing. And they know they don’t have nothing. They can’t even place me out here. They don’t have no gun, no car, no Keefe D, no nothing.”

He further claimed he was in Los Angeles at the time of the shooting and that “20 or 30 people” can verify his whereabouts on the night Shakur was gunned down in Las Vegas.

Instead, Davis pointed the finger at former Death Row Records security chief Reggie Wright Jr., accusing him and his team of orchestrating the killing. Wright Jr., who had previously testified before the grand jury that indicted Davis, strongly denied the accusations.

“It’s heartbreaking they keep dragging in my name,” Wright told ABC News. “I didn’t have anything to do with that. One of the worst days of my life was when I heard that happened.”

Davis is scheduled to be sentenced on the jail fight charges on May 27.