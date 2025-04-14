“Crank That” rapper Soulja Boy is speaking out after being found liable in a civil case where his former assistant accused him of sexual harassment and emotional distress. A jury recently ordered the rapper to pay $4 million in damages, but Soulja Boy is denying all wrongdoing.

In a video posted to social media, Soulja Boy, whose real name is DeAndre Way, told his followers not to believe the verdict. “If y’all think I touched that woman, y’all crazy,” he said. He went on to claim that the case is part of a larger attack on wealthy Black men, saying, “They mad ’cause I own my own stuff. They trying to take a n**** down. ’Cause I’m the first rapper to do this stuff.”

He also compared his situation to other high-profile figures, including Jay-Z and Diddy. “They did the same thing with Jay-Z. They did the same with P. Diddy. They did the same with everybody,” he added.

The legal case against Soulja Boy began in January 2021 when his former assistant, identified in court documents as Jane Doe, accused him of rape, kidnapping, and abuse during her time working for him. She claimed she was subjected to unwanted advances and emotional trauma while staying at his home.

Soulja Boy denied the allegations during the trial, telling the court that the woman was never officially employed by him and that their relationship was casual and consensual. He also said she was staying at his home and helping with small tasks, but he did not consider her an employee.

While the jury found him liable for emotional distress and harassment, they dismissed other claims, including false imprisonment and hostile work environment.

The case has sparked conversations online about accountability, celebrity power, and how the justice system handles sensitive accusations involving public figures. Soulja Boy continues to maintain his innocence, despite the court’s decision.