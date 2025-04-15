adidas Basketball Drops Anthony Edwards 1 Low “Tie Dye” Ahead of April 19 Release

adidas Basketball has officially unveiled the Anthony Edwards 1 Low “Tie Dye” — the latest colorway in the rising star’s signature line. Dropping April 19, 2025, the vibrant edition brings a burst of color to the court, reflecting Edwards’ electrifying style and growing legacy.
Built for elite performance, the AE1 “Tie Dye” combines bold aesthetics with cutting-edge design. Key features include a Generative Support Wing for dynamic movement and stability, Light Boost cushioning for high-energy return with minimal weight, and a herringbone outsole that delivers maximum traction.
Retailing at $110, the Anthony Edwards 1 Low “Tie Dye” will be available at select Foot Locker locations, online at adidas.com, and in adidas stores. Designed to meet the demands of today’s explosive players, the new colorway continues to showcase adidas Basketball’s innovative approach to performance footwear.
For full release details, visit adidas.com/basketball.