Lawsuits come and go, and guess this one is a go. So basically, that $50 million lawsuit filed against Nelly by his former St. Lunatics group member Ali has been dismissed. According to reports, Ali voluntarily dropped the case on April 10, though Nelly’s legal team has asked the court to keep jurisdiction in case they pursue sanctions for what they call a “frivolous” lawsuit.

Get what Nelly’s attorneys argued in a court filing. They said the lawsuit was an unnecessary legal battle, stating: “Plaintiff’s counsel succeeded in its frivolous campaign aimed at forcing [Nelly] to spend money defending Plaintiff’s ridiculous time-barred claim. The Court is respectfully requested to retain jurisdiction and set a briefing and hearing schedule for [potential sanctions].”

ICYMI, the dispute originally began in September when Ali and the St. Lunatics accused Nelly of misleading them about potential earnings from his 2000 hit album Country Grammar. The lawsuit claimed Nelly repeatedly assured them as “friends” that they would eventually receive fair compensation for their contributions to tracks like “Steal the Show,” “Thicky Thick Girl,” “Batter Up,” and the album’s title track.