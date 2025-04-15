Beyoncé and Levi’s Reimagine Classic Ads in Chapter Three of Their Collaboration

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Levi’s continue collaborating with Chapter Three, which reimagines the iconic 1988 “Refrigerator” ad. The original commercial featured a young man keeping his Levi’s jeans cool in a fridge, but in this updated version, Beyoncé takes center stage. She portrays a waitress in short shorts who keeps her Levi’s Western Shirt cool until her shift ends. Dressed in the Levi’s Iconic Western Shirt, 501 Original Shorts, a white tank, and a red paisley bandana, Beyoncé channels a cool, confident energy.

Directed by Grammy Award-winning Melina Matsoukas, this chapter of the campaign emphasizes Levi’s enduring influence on self-expression, individuality, and culture. Previous collaborations have remade the “Launderette” and “Pool Hall” ads, and the latest installment continues to showcase the brand’s rich legacy.

“Levi’s isn’t a legacy brand — it’s a brand with an incredible legacy that has consistently remained at the center of culture,” said Kenny Mitchell, global chief marketing officer of the Levi’s brand at Levi Strauss & Co to Yahoo. “Through Reiimagine and our partnership with Beyoncé, one of the most influential artists of our time, we’re building on decades of classic Levi’s iconography and celebrating what it means to lead with intent and confidence.”

Levi’s partnership with Beyoncé reignited after her Cowboy Carter album included a song called “Levii’s Jeans,” featuring Post Malone, aligning with Levi’s goal to expand its women’s business while embracing denim-on-denim trends. Since the campaign’s launch in September 2024, Levi’s Reiimagine initiative has generated over 4.3 billion impressions and more than $65 million in earned media value, significantly boosting the brand’s equity across various markets.