Whelp, once again Bhad Bhabie has stirred conversation after discussing a past relationship with rapper Chief Keef during a recent podcast appearance. The 20-year-old artist, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, spoke candidly about their connection while appearing on Dinner With The Don, hosted by Ari Fletcher.

Oh boy …

We’re not going to post the clip because we try to keep things clean on The Source but the transcript is below.

Describing the relationship starting when she was younger, stopping herself mid-sentence before revealing her exact age at the time. “I was like si—,” she began before pausing. She later added, “I took it personal because I was young,” and shared that their involvement lasted four years.

“I was like si …” What was she about to say?

Her possibly concerning comments quickly drew attention online, with many questioning the timeline given the age gap between them. While Bhabie has since clarified that things didn’t turn romantic until she was 18, the discussion reignited debates about power dynamics in relationships.

In a previous interview on The High Low With EmRata, Bhabie mentioned knowing Chief Keef since she was “15 or 16” and admitted she “really did love him.” She also revealed tattoos dedicated to him, including his last name across her chest and his first name on her wrist.

What’s very concerning is when the conversation took a more serious turn as Bhabie reflected on past trauma. She disclosed that she was molested between ages three and six by her mother’s ex-boyfriend and again between 13 and 16 by a former bodyguard. She also claimed to have dated men in their 30s as a teenager. Despite reporting these incidents, she said none of the accused faced legal consequences.

Back in December 2024, during a Live session on the gram, Bhabie shared that her current boyfriend, Le Vaughn, allegedly became violent after learning she had contacted Chief Keef. She described the situation as “some [expletive] I should’ve never got myself into,” expressing regret without directly criticizing the rapper.