Big Sean Announces Summer Tour With Russ, Kicking Off July 8 at Red Rocks

Multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated rapper Big Sean is set to bring his dynamic stage presence back to fans across North America this summer, joining Russ on a 16-date tour produced by Live Nation. The run kicks off July 8 at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. It stops in major cities including New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, Chicago, and Atlanta before concluding August 10 at White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, Washington.

Known for his high-energy performances and chart-topping hits, the Detroit native will bring his signature sound and fan favorites to arenas and amphitheaters nationwide. This marks Big Sean’s return to the road following the release of his critically acclaimed sixth studio album Better Me Than You last summer. The project features standout singles like “Superstar,” “Together Forever” featuring The Alchemist, “On Up,” “Yes,” and “Precision.”

Fans eager to catch him live can access the Big Sean Artist Presale beginning Monday, April 15 at 12 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster.com. General ticket sales start Friday, April 18 at 10 a.m. local time on LiveNation.com.

Beyond the music, Big Sean continues to expand his impact. In January, he published his first book Go Higher, a spiritual guide focused on self-growth and inner peace, released through Simon & Schuster. He also remains committed to philanthropy through his Sean Anderson Foundation, which supports underserved youth through initiatives in education, wellness, and community empowerment.

With a catalog packed with hits and a message rooted in positivity and purpose, Big Sean’s upcoming tour promises to be a must-see event of the summer.