Sean “Diddy” Combs formally entered a plea of not guilty in a federal sex trafficking case during a court appearance in Manhattan on Monday, April 14—just weeks ahead of his scheduled trial date.

The Bad Boy Records founder is facing mounting legal pressure as federal prosecutors continue to expand their case against him. In a third superseding indictment filed earlier this month, Combs was hit with two additional charges. Prosecutors allege that between 2021 and 2024, he used force, fraud, or coercion to compel a woman—referred to in court documents as “Victim-2”—to engage in commercial sex acts. The indictment also accuses him of transporting this woman and others across state lines for prostitution.

In response, Combs’ legal team strongly denied the new allegations, maintaining that the relationships in question were consensual. “These are not new accusers or new allegations,” his attorneys said in a statement. “These are former long-term girlfriends. This was their private sex life, defined by consent, not coercion.”

Federal prosecutors, however, say that at least four women are expected to testify against the 55-year-old music mogul when the trial begins on May 12. Among them is Combs’ ex-girlfriend Cassie, who was the first to publicly accuse him of sexual abuse and trafficking in a lawsuit filed in November 2023. Though the suit was settled within 24 hours for an undisclosed sum, the accusations detailed in her complaint laid the groundwork for the ongoing criminal investigation and subsequent charges.

According to reports, Cassie—identified in the indictment as “Victim-1”—is prepared to testify publicly under her own name when the trial begins.

The case against Combs marks a dramatic turn in the legacy of one of hip hop’s most influential figures. As prosecutors continue to build their case, the music executive faces a federal trial that could have profound legal and cultural implications.