Eboni K. Williams Opens Up About Solo Motherhood, IVF, and Redefining Family at 40

In a candid and deeply personal interview with The Bump, attorney, media personality, and Real Housewives of New York alum Eboni K. Williams shares her transformative journey to motherhood — a path she carved on her own terms at 40.

After ending an engagement, Williams found herself at a crossroads. Rather than waiting for a traditional family structure to fall into place, she embraced solo motherhood by choice, diving headfirst into the emotional, financial, and spiritual preparation required. “That was very heartbreaking,” she said of the breakup, “and left me in a position to make some big-girl decisions.”

Her journey included IVF, a process she speaks about with raw honesty — especially regarding the disparities in Black maternal health. “We’re three to six times more likely to die in childbirth,” Williams noted, highlighting the importance of support systems like her doula, a seasoned Black professional who gave her confidence and comfort throughout the experience.

Motherhood has also transformed Williams’ approach to dating. Now, she says, she’s “dating for the first time in a truly authentic way,” with her values and self-worth more aligned than ever. “Becoming a mom has totally impacted — and elevated — what I look for in a potential romantic partner.”

Beyond her personal milestones, Williams is challenging the narrow definitions of what motherhood and family are supposed to look like. “Historically when we think of single moms, we tend to think of worst-case scenarios,” she explains. “But there are many other versions of what single motherhood can and currently looks like.”

Her story is a powerful reminder that the path to parenthood doesn’t have to follow tradition to be filled with purpose, love, and intention. You can read the full interview here.